Trump says Roger Penske to get Presidential Medal of Freedom
Roger Penske, owner of Team Penske, stands in the pits during a qualifying session for the Toronto Indy in Toronto on Saturday, July 19, 2014. (Chris Young / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 2:22PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump says he's awarding a Presidential Medal of Freedom to Roger Penske, the most powerful man in American motorsports.
Penske celebrated his record 18th victory as a car owner at the Indianapolis 500 in May with driver Simon Pagenaud. The Indy win earned Penske his second trip to the White House this year. Penske visited in April as Trump celebrated Joey Lagano's NASCAR championship. The 82-year-old Penske is a fixture in the Detroit automotive scene and one of America's most successful businessmen.
Trump made the announcement Thursday at the White House before talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Trump says he spoke with Penske on Thursday and that Penske is "very deserving" and "thrilled" to be receiving the nation's highest honour for a civilian.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More from Autos
- Kia debuts its new Seltos compact urban SUV
- Ontario considers raising driver, vehicle fees months after freezing them
- Bentley's entire vehicle portfolio will be electrified by 2023
- Lexus Safety System+ to come standard on all 2020 model vehicles
- Waymo teams up with Renault, Nissan on robotaxis in France, Japan