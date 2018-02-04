

Relaxnews





Toyota is going to be making a big splash at the upcoming Chicago Auto Show, but perhaps not in the way everyone would expect. Yes, there's going to be all the sensible, high-volume models such as an all-new Avalon, but some new off-road rigs will be a major feature of the Japanese auto giant's large stand at the show running from Feb. 10 to 19. The display will also include an indoor track for visitors to experience what it calls the "Camry Thrill Ride" drive experience.

A range of powerful and sleek trucks and SUVs will be put on display by Toyota in Chicago alongside the all-new 2019 Avalon and more than 50 other vehicles as part of its display this year. And if it's the latest batch of trail-ready trucks and SUVs that are of most interest to you, they are set to be unveiled at the show on Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. CST.

The all-new 2019 Avalon, which made its debut a couple of weeks ago at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, might be one of the most important models for the brand at the show, but a lot of attention is also sure to be lavished on other models. Among the other vehicles Toyota has confirmed as being there are the FT-4X concept, some one-of-a-kind NASCAR Camry designs, the Chicago Speedway Pace Car and a pair of Toyota 4Runners that are being wrapped with the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox logos to curry favor with the locals.

Billed as the "Future Toyota," the FT-4X Concept is a four-wheel drive crossover described by Toyota as a "modern toolbox for today's city driver." It was designed by Toyota's Calty Design Research Inc. in Newport Beach, Calif. and takes its inspiration from Toyota's iconic adventure vehicles. The concept combines a long list of unique functionalities with rugged charm in what is a fairly compact package ideal for the city, facilitating the move from the urban jungle to wilderness adventures in a seamless manner.

Toyota's "Camry Thrill Ride" has now become one of the Chicago Auto Show's most popular annual attractions, where guests are invited to discover the new Toyota Camry XSE V-6 during a thrilling experience being driven around a closed course by professional drivers.

Of course, like most manufacturers, Toyota is likely to have a few things up its sleeve to wow attendees at the show that it's not telling us about in advance.