Toyota recalls thousands of vehicles in Canada, U.S. due to bumper safety concerns

TORONTO -

Toyota Canada announced Thursday that the company is doing a safety recall involving more than 50,000 Toyota Highlander and Highlander Hybrid vehicles in Canada.

The company said in a statement the recall is due to concerns about minor impact to the lower front bumper cover assembly that causes the mounting tabs to detach from the vehicle during normal operation, one or more parts of this assembly could detach, which could become hazardous.

It covers approximately 50,501 Toyota Highlander and Highlander Hybrid vehicles from the 2020 to 2023 model years.

In the U.S., 751,000 Highlander vehicle models from the same years are also being recalled due to the similar bumper concerns, according to The Associated Press.

Toyota said it will notify affected owners about this issue by late December 2023.

Affected vehicles will be eligible for repair or replacement to the upper to lower front bumper cover free of charge, the company also stated.

Toyota Highlander owners in Canada can check their vehicle’s status by visiting toyota.ca/recall or lexus.ca/recall and entering their vehicle identification number.