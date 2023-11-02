Toyota recalls hundreds of thousands vehicles in Canada, warning they may catch fire while being driven

Toyota has issued a recall for hundreds of thousands of vehicles in Canada due to a lack of proper sizing and placement of batteries, warning the vehicles may catch fire when driven.

The company says the recall involves 249,416 RAV4s in Canada, between the 2013 and 2018 model years.

According to the notice, some replacement 12-volt batteries of the size specified for the vehicles have smaller top dimensions than others.

If the small-top battery is used for replacement and the hold-down clamp isn't tightened correctly, Toyota said in its recall notice, the battery could move while the vehicle is driven with forceful turns.

Movement could cause the positive battery terminal to make contact with the hold-down clamp and short circuit, causing a risk of fire said Toyota in a news release.

Toyota said it is working on a solution, and when available Toyota dealers will replace the battery hold-down clamp, battery tray, and positive terminal cover for owners at no cost.

Toyota said it will notify affected owners by late December 2023.

To check whether a vehicle is impacted, owners can search for a recall using their vehicle identification number (VIN).