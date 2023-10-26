Autos

    • Toyota recalls 751,000 Highlanders in the U.S. to make sure bumper covers and hardware can't fall off

    DETROIT -

    Toyota is recalling about 751,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem with the tabs that hold the front bumper covers on.

    The recall covers certain Toyota Highlanders from the 2020 through 2023 model years including gas-electric hybrids.

    The company says in a statement that the SUVs have resin front lower bumper covers that are connected with mounting tabs. If there's a even a minor impact to the lower bumper cover assembly, the mounting tabs could detach, and parts of the assembly could fall into the road and become a hazard.

    Dealers will inspect the bumper cover tabs for damage. If there isn't any, they'll install improved hardware to hold the covers. If damage is found, dealers will replace the upper and/or lower bumper covers and add the improved hardware.

    Toyota says it will notify owners by late December. Owners can check to see if their Highlander is affected by going to nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering vehicle identification or license plate numbers, the company said.

