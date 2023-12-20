Toyota recalls 1 million U.S. vehicles over sensor that could short circuit

WASHINGTON -

Toyota Motor said on Wednesday it will recall 1.12 million vehicles worldwide because a short circuit in a sensor could cause air bags not to deploy as designed.

The recall covers 2020 through 2022 model year vehicles including various Avalon, Camry, Corolla, RAV4, Lexus ES250, ES300H, ES350, RX350 Highlander and Sienna Hybrid vehicles and could result in the Occupant Classification System (OCS) sensors not working.

It includes 1 million vehicles in the United States.

The sensors ensure air bags do not deploy if a small adult or child is sitting in the front seat. Dealers will inspect and, if necessary, replace the sensors. The automaker plans to begin notifying owners in February about the recall.

Toyota in July 2022 issued a recall for 3,500 RAV4 vehicles in the United states that because of potential interference between internal parts that could cause the OCS sensor to incorrectly detect the occupant.

Frontal air bags have saved more than 50,000 lives in the United States over 30 years, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says.

The new sensors were prompted because older air bags deployed the same way for all driver and passengers, causing

some injuries and in rare cases even death to children, small adults, and unbelted passengers who were too close to the air bag as it deployed, the agency says.

