Motoring TV show "Top Gear" has entered the world of video game "Forza Horizon 4," bringing with it three vehicles inspired by the show.

The Top Gear Track-Tor, Mercedes Benz G63 6x6 Sports Utility Truck, and the Top Gear Project E-AT are joining the "Forza Horizon 4" party thanks to a crossover between the British TV series and Xbox One and Windows PC game.

Like "Top Gear," racing game "Forza Horizon 4" -- itself a sub-series of the "Forza Motorsport" Xbox franchise -- is set in the U.K.

July's update brings with it a Top Gear Horizon Special, in which players can drive as mystery motorist The Stig, enjoy the narration of presenter Chris Harris, and play through seven new chapters of the Horizon Story.

Completing the story unlocks the three custom vehicles mentioned above as well as an "I am The Stig" shirt and a Stig Race Suit for in-game use.

The previous "Forza Horizon 4" crossover, June's Lego Speed Champions, added a Lego-themed area to the game.