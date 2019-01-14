Top auto awards go to Hyundai and Ram
Brian Smith, left, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor America and Yong-woo William Lee, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America hold the North American SUV of the Year trophy next to the Hyundai Kona award during media previews for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Jeff Karoub, The Associated Press
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 9:18AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 14, 2019 10:14AM EST
DETROIT -- The Hyundai Genesis G70, Hyundai Kona and the Ram pickup have received North American car, sport utility and truck of the year awards.
The awards were announced Monday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
This year's car finalists also included the Honda Insight and Volvo S60/V60. Truck finalists included the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, GMC Sierra 1500.
SUV finalists also included the Acura RDX and the Jaguar I-Pace.
Last year's winners were the Honda Accord, Lincoln Navigator and the Volvo XC60.
About 55 automotive journalists serve as judges. Eligible vehicles must be new or substantially changed.
Organizers accept no advertising, though automakers try to capitalize on the marketing value of the awards, which are now in their 25th year.
