

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- Motorists travelling on some British Columbia highways will require winter tires on their vehicles starting Monday.

Not all of B.C.'s highways will require winter tires, but they will be mandatory on some roads in the North, Interior, South Coast, and on Vancouver Island.

Regulations say an appropriate winter tire is one with either the M+S or mountain/snowflake symbol and a minimum tread depth of 3.5 millimetres.

Drivers without proper winter tires on designated B.C. highways can receive a fine of $109.

Also starting Monday, commercial vehicle operators must carry chains and are required to use them when a mandatory chain-up is in place.

Winter tire regulations end on March 31 on many highways, however the regulations have been extended to April 30 on select mountain passes and rural highways to account for early spring snowfall.