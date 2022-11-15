These 10 vehicles were the most targeted by thieves in Canada last year

A just-released report reveals the top 10 most-stolen vehicles in Canada last year, including models from Ford, Honda, Toyota and more.

The report released Monday by the non-profit anti-insurance fraud agency Équité Association indicates that the Honda CR-V was Canada’s most stolen vehicle in 2021. According to the association there were 4,117 thefts of this type of vehicle. The stolen CR-Vs were all built between 2016 and 2021, and make up 1.7 per cent of all insured CR-Vs on the road at the time (236,555).

The rest of the list is as follows:

Lexus RX Series, model generations 2016-21, 2,202 stolen out of 34,560 insured vehicles

Ford F-150 Series, model generations 2015-20, 1,182 stolen out of 292,127 insured vehicles;

Honda Civic, model generations 2016-21, 768 stolen out of 263,958 insured vehicles;

Toyota Highlander, model generation 2013-19, 748 stolen out of 64,893 insured vehicles;

Ram 1500 series, model generation 2011-18, 509 stolen out of 295,341 insured vehicles;

Chevrolet/GMC Silverado/Sierra 1500, model generation 1999-2006, 410 stolen out of 71,078 insured vehicles;

Honda Accord, model generation 2018-21, 372 stolen out of 28,692 insured vehicles;

Jeep Grand Cherokee, model generation 2011-20, 346 stolen out of 85,528 insured vehicles;

Toyota RAV4, model generation 2013-18, 334 stolen out of 271,006 insured vehicles.



According to the report, Toronto and Montreal are the main hubs of auto thefts in Canada. Those behind the annual study say crime rings are stealing an increasing number of vehicles with the goal of exporting them internationally. Montreal is the “principal” shipment port for stolen vehicles, report authors say.

“Not only does auto theft cost Canadians millions of dollars each year, the proceeds of this illegal activity also fund organized crime and terrorism, both domestically and internationally,” Bryan Gast, vice-president of investigative services at Équité Association, said in a news release.

Trends noted by the association include that thieves are finding a way to get around anti-theft technology. The report says that car thieves are able to take advantage of some of this technology through relay attacks, also known as keyless thefts, which use devices to amplify the signal emitted from a key fob inside a home, allowing them to start the vehicle’s engine.

Another tactic is cloning a vehicle's key using an on-board diagnostic port, the report said.