Tesla to close stores, take orders for a $35,000 Model 3
A sign bearing the company logo is displayed outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver, Feb. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, February 28, 2019 5:34PM EST
SAN FRANCISCO -- Tesla says it is now taking orders for the long-awaited $35,000 Model 3, a car for the masses that is essential for the company to survive.
The company says to reach the lower price, it's shifting all sales worldwide from stores to online only. Some high-traffic stores, however, will remain open.
The company will offer the standard base model, which can go 220 miles (350 kilometres) per charge. It also will offer a $37,000 version with a premium interior that accelerates faster and can go 240 miles (385 kilometres) per charge.
Tesla started taking orders for the Model 3 in March of 2016, but until now hasn't been able to cut costs enough to sell them for $35,000 and make a profit.
The cheapest one that could be ordered until Thursday started at $42,900.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More from Autos
- Police find meth smuggled into Canada through new Ford cars built in Mexico
- Kia puts whopping 21 displays on EV concept dash
- Subaru recalls 2.2 million cars globally over brake light glitch
- Hyundai, Kia recalls more than 500K vehicles as engine fire risk spreads
- BMW, Daimler team up on automated driving technology