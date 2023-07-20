Tesla recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles due to seat belt issue

The Tesla company logo is shown at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Feb. 2, 2020. Tesla said in its safety recall report that is recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles because some front-row seat belts may not have been reconnected properly following a repair. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) The Tesla company logo is shown at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Feb. 2, 2020. Tesla said in its safety recall report that is recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles because some front-row seat belts may not have been reconnected properly following a repair. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

MORE AUTOS NEWS