Autos

    • Tesla recalling more than 1.8M vehicles due to hood issue

    The Tesla logo appears on an unsold 2020 Model X at a dealership, Feb. 2, 2020, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) The Tesla logo appears on an unsold 2020 Model X at a dealership, Feb. 2, 2020, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Share

    Tesla is recalling more than 1.8 million vehicles because of a hood issue that could increase the risk of a crash.

    Billionaire Elon Musk's Tesla is recalling some 2021-2024 Model 3, Model S, Model X, and 2020-2024 Model Y vehicles because the hood latch assembly may fail to detect an unlatched hood after it has been opened.

    The unlatched hood can fully open when the vehicle is in motion, potentially obstructing the driver's view and increasing the likelihood of a crash. The company is unaware of any crashes, injuries or deaths related to the issue.

    Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Tesla began investigating customer complaints about the issue on Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China on March 25. By mid-April, the automaker had identified the condition impacting vehicles in China as a latch switch deformation.

    Tesla has continued to look at the issue and found that the rates of occurrence were higher in China than in Europe and North America, but the reason for that disparity is unknown.

    Tesla said that as of July 20 it has identified three warranty claims or field reports for U.S. vehicles that are related to or may be related to the hood issue.

    The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that Tesla has released a free software update to address the issue.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on Sept. 22.

    Vehicle owners may also reach out to Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752 for more information. American customers may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit www.nhtsa.gov.

    Last month Tesla recalled its futuristic new Cybertruck pickup for the fourth time in the U.S. since it went on sale Nov. 30 to fix problems with trim pieces that can come loose and front windshield wipers that can fail.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A perfect 10 pose for an (almost) perfect 10 wave goes viral

    The Brazilian not only managed to take down the Japanese surfer, he did so in part thanks to a near-perfect 9.90-scoring wave on Day 3 of the surfing competition in Tahiti – taking part halfway around the world from Paris. It was the highest-scoring wave in Olympic history.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Montreal hair salon caters to women with face or head coverings

    Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News