Autos

    • Tesla in Seattle-area crash that killed motorcyclist was using self-driving system, authorities say

    FILE - Tesla cars are loaded onto carriers at the Tesla electric car plant on May 13, 2020, in Fremont, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File) FILE - Tesla cars are loaded onto carriers at the Tesla electric car plant on May 13, 2020, in Fremont, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
    Share
    DETROIT -

    Authorities in Washington have determined that a Tesla that hit and killed a motorcyclist near Seattle in April was operating on the company's "Full Self Driving" system at the time of the crash.

    Investigators from the Washington State Patrol made the discovery after downloading information from the event-data recorder on the 2022 Tesla Model S, agency spokesman Capt. Deion Glover said Tuesday.

    "The investigation is still ongoing in this case," Glover said in an email to The Associated Press. No charges have been filed, he said.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk said last week that "Full Self Driving" should be able to run without human supervision by the end of this year. He has been promising a fleet of robotaxis for several years. During the company's earnings conference call, he acknowledged that his predictions on the issue "have been overly optimistic in the past."

    A message was left Tuesday seeking comment from Tesla.

    After the crash in a suburban area about 15 miles (24 kilometres) northeast of Seattle, the driver told a trooper that he was using Tesla's Autopilot system and looked at his cellphone while the Tesla was moving.

    "The next thing he knew there was a bang and the vehicle lurched forward as it accelerated and collided with the motorcycle in front of him," the trooper wrote in a probable-cause document.

    The 56-year-old driver was arrested for investigation of vehicular homicide "based on the admitted inattention to driving, while on Autopilot mode, and the distraction of the cell phone while moving forward, putting trust in the machine to drive for him," the affidavit said.

    The motorcyclist, Jeffrey Nissen, 28, of Stanwood, Washington, was under the car and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities reported.

    Tesla has two partially automated driving systems, "Full Self-Driving," which can take on many driving tasks even on city streets, and Autopilot, which can keep a car in its lane and away from objects in front of it. Sometimes the names are confused by Tesla owners.

    Nissen's death is at least the second in the U.S. involving Tesla's “Full Self-Driving” system. In investigative documents, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said earlier it had found one fatality and 75 crashes while the system was being used. It wasn't clear whether the system was at fault in the fatality.

    Tesla has two partially automated driving systems, “Full Self-Driving,” which can take on many driving tasks even on city streets, and Autopilot, which can keep a car in its lane and away from objects in front of it. Sometimes the names are confused by Tesla owners and the public.

    Tesla says at present neither system can drive itself and that human drivers must be ready to take control at any time.

    "Full Self-Driving" is being tested on public roads by selected Tesla owners. The company recently has been calling it FSD Supervised.

    Musk has said the company will unveil a dedicated robotaxi vehicle that would use the system at an event on Oct. 10. The event was delayed from Aug. 8 to make changes in the vehicle that Musk wanted.

    Musk has been telling investors that Tesla is less of a car company and more of a robotics and artificial intelligence company. Many investors have put money into the company based on long term prospects for robotics technology.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Montreal hair salon caters to women with face or head coverings

    Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News
    [an error occurred while processing this directive]