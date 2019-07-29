Tesla EVs soon to support Netflix and YouTube video streaming
Tesla is preparing for vehicle autonomy with in-car entertainment integration. (Courtesy of Tesla)
Relaxnews
Published Monday, July 29, 2019 7:43AM EDT
On Saturday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced via Twitter that Tesla vehicles will "soon" have the ability to stream Netflix and YouTube -- but only when the car is stopped.
As Tesla models get closer and closer to completely driverless automation, the company continues to add in-car entertainment features designed to be enjoyed not only by the passengers but also the driver -- as long as the vehicle is at a standstill. Every few months, Elon Musk adds a game or two to the Tesla Arcade integrated gaming system, and over the weekend, the executive announced that Netflix and YouTube streaming is on the way as well.
In a tweet published on Saturday, Musk stated, "Ability to stream YouTube & Netflix when car is stopped coming to your Tesla soon! Has an amazingly immersive, cinematic feel due to the comfy seats & surround sound audio."
The post was followed up with a comment by Musk saying, "When full self-driving is approved by regulators, we will enable video while moving."
When Netflix and YouTube streaming rolls out "soon," the car will have to be at a complete stop -- waiting for the vehicle to charge, for example. When it is safe and legal to travel in a 100 per cent autonomous vehicle, the driver and passengers will be able to enjoy streaming videos and playing video games while on the move.
