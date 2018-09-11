Tesla cuts number of stock colours to streamline production
This Aug. 8, 2018, file photo shows a Tesla emblem on the back end of a Model S in the Tesla showroom in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, September 11, 2018 7:29AM EDT
NEW YORK -- Tesla is dropping two of the seven standard colours it had offered to customers as it tries to streamline production.
In a tweet early Tuesday, CEO Elon Musk said obsidian black and metallic silver will still be available, but at a higher cost.
Tesla fans can still choose as standard colours solid black and "midnight silver metallic," as well as pearl white, deep blue metallic and red.
The company, based in Palo Alto, California, has struggled to vault from a niche maker of expensive electric cars into a mass-market automaker.
There is a waiting list of more than 400,000 people who want to buy a Tesla, and some have been waiting since March 2016, when the company first started taking orders.
Moving 2 of 7 Tesla colors off menu on Wednesday to simplify manufacturing. Obsidian Black & Metallic Silver will still be available as special request, but at higher price.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2018