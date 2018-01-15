

Relaxnews





After CES and all the electric vehicles and driverless vehicles on display there, the main focus of the auto industry now inevitably falls on Detroit. However, the manufacturers displaying their latest models in Detroit will have to go some considerable way to upstage the incredible Viziv Performance STI Concept that Subaru has unveiled in all its glory at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Although it's pretty closely related to the Viziv Performance Concept unveiled at last year's Tokyo Auto Show, a raft of flashy STI parts have been added that make it look altogether more aggressive and dynamic.

At the front there's a deep lip spoiler complementing the redesigned front bumper, which has abandoned the twin outboard air intakes and opened up the center one instead. Subaru's designer says it improves the cooling and aerodynamics, but it has to be said it looks pretty good too. Around the sides are the ubiquitous side skirts, and at the rear of the car there are small extensions to the same diffuser seen on the earlier Viziv concept. And of course, there's an absolutely outrageously huge spoiler at the rear too.

Although the Viziv Performance concepts are previews of future WRX and STI models, Subaru is staying tight-lipped about what's likely to be under the hood of the concept, or any future production models. It's being assumed Subaru will stick to its guns and stay on safe territory with a flat-four and all-wheel drive, but as the production models are likely to be at least a couple of years away it would seem unwise to rule out some sort of hybrid or even all-electric powertrain. And considering how futuristic the Viziv Performance STI Concept Subaru looks, it would surely only be right to have a powertrain underneath that's as contemporary and cutting-edge as the stunning body work?