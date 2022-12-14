Subaru Ascent SUVs recalled in Canada due to fire risk

Subaru Canada Inc. is recalling 13,954 Ascent vehicles due to a ground bolt that may have been improperly fastened.

In Canada, the affected vehicles are from model years between 2019 and 2022.

The bolt is a part of the Positive Temperature Coefficient (PCT) heater and the issue could result in the melting of the ground terminal and surrounding pieces, risking a fire when the heater is on, according to a statement from Subaru Canada Inc. to CTVNews.ca

"For all the potentially affected vehicles, Subaru retailers will replace the PCT Heater Ground Bolts and replace the ground wire and connector holder if necessary," the statement reads.

Subaru Canada said there have been no reported crashes or injuries due to this issue. Of the vehicles recalled, the company says an estimated one per cent will need a ground and connector replacement.

"The inspection and repair will be completed at no cost to the customer," Subaru Canada said.

The recall in Canada comes after Subaru of America Inc. announced a recall for 271,000 Ascent sport with model years between 2019 and 2022 in the U.S. on Tuesday, as Reuters reported.

On Dec. 9, Subaru of America issued a press release asking owners of affected vehicles to park "away from garages, car ports, or other structures, and to avoid leaving the vehicle unattended while the engine is running."

If the owner notices smoke from the vehicle, Subaru of America is asking them to stop using the vehicle and turn it off.