X-Games competitor and stunt driver Travis Pastrana successfully jumped Ego Alley, a canal in Annapolis, Maryland, three times earlier this week.

The stunt's goal was to jump the canal as a powerboat sped underneath the airborne car. Pastrana, an Annapolis native, successfully cleared the popular downtown canal in his Subaru WRX three times, but only the last jump proved perfect timing with the boat.

They nailed it.

Pastrana made the jump as part of a stunt video for Hoonigan Productions, which organized the event and other racing stunts around the city Thursday. The footage will be featured in the 11th edition of Hoonigan's "Gymkhana" series. No release date has been set.

The jump was postponed due to early morning fog, according to CNN affiliate WJZ, but the show went on as soon as it was safe.

The delay did not stop the crowd from coming to cheer on Pastrana and see the stunt for themselves.

This isn't Pastrana first impressive jump over water. In 2009, he broke a world record set by Ken Block, another popular stunt driver, by jumping 269 feet across the Pacific from a pier to a barge in Long Beach, California.