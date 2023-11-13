Stellantis offering 6,400 U.S. salaried employees voluntary buyouts
Chrysler-parent Stellantis said Monday it is offering 6,400 U.S. salaried employees voluntary buyouts as it works to cut costs amid the transition to electric vehicles and agreeing to a new United Auto Workers contract.
Salaried employees must have at least five years experience to be offered a voluntary departure package. Employees agreeing to take the incentive would depart before the end of December. In October 2022, Stellantis offered voluntary buyouts to its U.S. salaried employees who were aged 55 or older and have been with the automaker at least 10 years.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)
