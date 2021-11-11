South Korea tests system for controlling air taxis

FILE - Jhin, Head of Urban Air Mobility, speaks about the S-A1 urban air taxi concept during a Hyundai Motor Company news conference before the CES tech show, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) FILE - Jhin, Head of Urban Air Mobility, speaks about the S-A1 urban air taxi concept during a Hyundai Motor Company news conference before the CES tech show, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

MORE AUTOS NEWS