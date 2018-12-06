Source: Fiat Chrysler to put assembly plant in Detroit area
The new 2019 Ram 1500 North Edition is shown in this handout photo. (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, December 6, 2018 5:02PM EST
Fiat Chrysler will open another assembly plant in the Detroit area, according to a person familiar with the automaker's plan.
The source says the plant will produce SUVs but did not specify when it will open or how many jobs it will create.
Fiat Chrysler did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
The decision comes as other automakers are retrenching. General Motors announced last week that it plans to cut up to 14,000 jobs in North America and consider closing five plants as it abandons many cars in favour of trucks and SUVS, as well as autonomous and electric vehicles.
The Detroit News reported Thursday that the company plans to reopen a former engine plant on the city's east side to build SUVs with three rows of seats.
