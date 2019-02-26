

Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press





NEW YORK - Jerry Seinfeld is suing a California dealer in classic cars, alleging the company has left him stranded in a dispute over whether a 1958 Porsche he sold is authentic.

Seinfeld is seeking unspecified damages in his lawsuit in Manhattan federal court from European Collectibles of Costa Mesa, California.

The suit says as a very successful comedian, Seinfeld does not need to supplement his income by building and selling counterfeit sports cars.

The lawsuit says Seinfeld owns one of the world's largest collections of Porsches and had never dealt with the California company before it solicited his agent to propose his purchase of the vintage vehicle.

The suit comes weeks after Seinfeld was sued by a company that says it bought the comedian's Porsche for 1.5-million dollars -- only to learn it was fake.

European Collectibles didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.

In the lawsuit, Seinfeld says he bought the car from European Collectibles for 1.2-million in February of 2013 and relied on the company's certificate of authenticity.

Seinfeld then sold the car in March 2016 to Fica Frio Limited, based in the Channel Islands.

Fica Frio, which sued Seinfeld earlier this month, wants to recover the money it spent on the sale and all costs it has incurred.