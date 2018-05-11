Rolls-Royce unveils SUV with US$325K price tag
This photo provided by BMW Group shows the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. (BMW Group via AP)
Published Friday, May 11, 2018 9:23AM EDT
WESTHAMPNETT, England -- Motorists with the money can now explore off-road in luxury or just make a statement dropping the kids off at school.
Rolls-Royce unveiled its first SUV on Thursday. The Cullinan, named for the diamond in Britain's Crown Jewels, carries a $325,000 price tag plus an estimated $5,000 gas-guzzler tax.
The Cullinan's 6.75 litre, twin-turbo V12 engine has 563 horsepower. The SUV includes Rolls' "magic air ride," but drivers can press an "off road" button to hit the trails.
Deliveries are expected to begin in 2019.
Rising sales of SUVs and pickup trucks are driving auto sales in the U.S. Autodata Corp. said in March that truck and SUV sales rose 16.3 per cent, while car sales plunged 9.2 per cent. Nearly two-thirds of all vehicles sold were trucks or SUVs.
One life, many lifestyles. Introducing Cullinan, the all-terrain SUV from Rolls-Royce. #EffortlessEverywhere #Cullinan pic.twitter.com/ZJBXUolbH0— Rolls-RoyceMotorCars (@rollsroycecars) May 10, 2018
As Rolls-Royce debuts it’s long-awaited Cullinan, media and fans get a first look at the all-terrain SUV that makes luxury travel effortless, everywhere. #Cullinan https://t.co/oj8lyWNPa9— Rolls-RoyceMotorCars (@rollsroycecars) May 10, 2018
