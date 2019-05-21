

Relaxnews





Rivian debuted a souped-up version of the R1T pickup configured for a high-tech camping experience at the Overland West expo in Arizona.

Last November at the 2018 LA Auto Show, Rivian premiered the R1T fully electric pickup truck that's expected to hit the market in the fall of 2020. The model is one of the first in the segment expected to properly compete with its gas-powered counterparts both on and off the road.

Over the weekend, the company souped-up the truck -- which was the first EV to ever be displayed at the event -- to be even more adventure-friendly for Overland West, an exposition dedicated to vehicle-based exploration of unpaved paths.

For the event, Rivian gave the R1T a custom electric camp stove that draws energy from the truck's battery pack. It slides right out from the pickup's gear tunnel, so adventures can not only adventure emissions-free but even eat emissions-free.

With over 400 miles of range, 740 horsepower, 14 inches of ground clearance, and the ability to tow up to 11,000 pounds all within up to three feet of water, the Rivian R1T is one of the most durable off-roaders available on the market not to mention being 100 percent electric.