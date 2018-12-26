

Relaxnews





The 100th anniversary of Citroen will be celebrated at the French capital's Retromobile classic and vintage car exhibition from February 6-10, 2019.

In 1919, Andre Citroen, inspired by the American carmaker Ford, launched his first car, the 10 HP model. The brand helped popularize the motorcar in France in the 1920s and was ahead of the curve with its advertising.

The Traction Avant, the 2CV and the DS are just some of the brand's legendary models to have left their mark on the history of the automobile with their innovations.

In the mid-1970s, after a period of crisis, Citroën was bought by fellow French carmaker Peugeot to become part of the powerful PSA Peugeot Citroen group.

A selection of the brand's most iconic models will be on show at the carmaker's stand. The 2019 Retromobile poster even features the radiator grille of a Citroen Traction Avant fading into the Eiffel Tower, uniting two emblems of France in a single visual.

The Retromobile show will also celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Mini, and will feature an exhibit devoted to Bédélia cyclecars, made prior to the First World War.

Like each year, visitors will be able to admire vehicles for sale in the traditional Artcurial Motorcars auction, including a 1939 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Touting Berlinetta estimated at 16-22 million euros.

The 44th edition of Retromobile runs February 6-10, 2019, at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, France.