

Relaxnews





Acura might not mean a great deal to a lot of people outside North America, but just about anyone with an interest in fast cars will know the NSX. Since the famous nameplate was revived by Honda under its Acura luxury brand a couple of years ago, over a thousand of these hybrid supercars have been snapped up by American buyers, and a refreshed 2019 version has just been unveiled at an event ahead of the annual Pebble Beach auto jamboree.

The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering was the venue for the unveiling of the refreshed 2019 Acura NSX, and it's one of many events surrounding the world-renowned Monterey Car Week festival that's more often referred to simply as Pebble Beach.

Although there are no major enhancements to the powertrain of the NSX to speak of for 2019, there are some refinements to the chassis and some impressive new colours that are sure to be appreciated by the fans of this very special car.

This is a sports car that's as happy on the track as it is on the road, so the tires it wears are extremely important to how it performs. The standard tires are still the all-weather Continental SportContacts, but they're now the very latest version 6. This will make a difference because tire technology is improving at quite a pace at the moment, although anyone looking to use their NSX on the track on more than an occasional basis should probably go for the optional Pirelli Trofeo Rs.

Mechanical enhancements include a front sway bar that's now 26 per cent stiffer, a 19 per cent stiffer rear bar, 21 per cent stiffer rear toe link bushings and a 6 per cent stiffer rear hub. There's also some new calibration for the software of the computer-controlled items such as the SH-AWD system, magnetorheological dampers, electric power steering, and stability control systems.

Aesthetic changes include the availability of an extremely striking new Thermal Orange exterior colour, while on the inside the leather/Alcantara seats can now be had in blue and the full-leather interior can now be ordered in red.

Prices have gone up slightly this year, But Acura says the performance upgrades can knock 2 seconds off a lap of the track at Suzuka and a number of previously optional items worth around three times the price increase are now part of standard equipment.