

The Canadian Press





QUEBEC -- Some Quebecers will soon be prohibited from driving between midnight and 5 a.m.

The measure will apply as of May 18 to all drivers with a learner's permit.

And the changes to Quebec's road-safety legislation will also forbid someone 19 years or under with a probationary licence from having more than one passenger his or her age for six months.

Transport Minister Andre Fortin says the number of passengers increases to three after six months.

Fortin made the comment at a news conference in Quebec City where he said the number of people between the ages of 15 and 24 who died in traffic accidents in the province last year climbed to 75 from 46 in 2016.

All ages included, 359 people died on Quebec roads in 2017.

"We got the idea of a curfew from looking at what the policy is in most Canadian jurisdictions," Fortin said.

"The measure has worked well elsewhere, notably in Ontario, where the number of deaths and serious accidents has dropped by 30 per cent among young drivers."