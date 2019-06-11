

Relaxnews





After being unveiled in a world premiere at the Geneva Motor show in March 2019, and since seen at various events in Dubai, New York and Berlin, the Pininfarina Battista is now available to preorder.

A form is now available on the Automobili Pininfarina website allowing buyers to register their interest in the Battista hypercar, costing $2-$2.5 million depending on the level of customization. Production will be limited to 150 units worldwide -- with 50 for North America, 50 for Europe and 50 for Asia/Middle East -- with the first deliveries expected late 2020.

The Battista is a fully electric hypercar with four motors that independently distribute torque and power to each wheel, for a total power of 1,900hp. It promises top-end performance, with 0-100km/h acceleration in under two seconds and 0-300km/h in under 12 seconds. It has a top speed of over 350km/h and a range of some 450km.

Note that this vehicle uses the same motors as the Croatian Rimac C_Two hypercar, although the Battista stands out with its unique design from the Pininfarina studio. After this first model, the Italian auto brand intends to develop other production models, starting with an SUV.