Peugeot hits the road again in the Americas
Published Tuesday, February 26, 2019 10:36AM EST
ATLANTA -- The French maker of Peugeot automobiles plans to reintroduce the cars to North American markets.
PSA Group, which also makes Citroen, did not say when it expects the 200-year-old Peugeot brand to make it to American and Canadian showroom floors.
The company said Tuesday that the return of the Peugeot is part of a ten-year plan announced in 2016, which includes a car sharing service of more than 500 vehicles introduced in Washington, D.C., last year.
The market expansion continues a remarkable turnaround for PSA, which had to be bailed out in 2014.
In 2017, PSA bought General Motors' Opel and Vauxhall brands for $2.33 billion, making it Europe's No. 2 automaker after Volkswagen.
