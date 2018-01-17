Optimism in Iraq fuels revived interest in classic cars
A man cleans a blue 1964 Chevrolet parked in front of the owner Saad al-Nuaimi's coffee shop in the northern Azamiyah neighborhood of Baghdad, Iraq on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)
Sinan Salaheddin, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, January 17, 2018 1:30AM EST
BAGHDAD - Members of a small Iraqi community of vintage car aficionados are hoping to rekindle their passion now that the war against the Islamic State group is over.
For many, the cars remind them of happier times in Iraq, before decades of war and chaos.
The vintage cars date back to the period between the discovery of oil in the 1920s and the booming 1970s, when Iraq was awash in petroleum wealth and boasted some of the finest roads in the region.
Much of that infrastructure was destroyed in the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s and the 1990 Gulf War. In the chaotic years after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion, many collectors kept their cars hidden or locked up.
Now, as the violence subsides, some feel more comfortable showing off their treasures.