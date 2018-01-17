

Sinan Salaheddin, The Associated Press





BAGHDAD - Members of a small Iraqi community of vintage car aficionados are hoping to rekindle their passion now that the war against the Islamic State group is over.

For many, the cars remind them of happier times in Iraq, before decades of war and chaos.

The vintage cars date back to the period between the discovery of oil in the 1920s and the booming 1970s, when Iraq was awash in petroleum wealth and boasted some of the finest roads in the region.

Much of that infrastructure was destroyed in the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s and the 1990 Gulf War. In the chaotic years after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion, many collectors kept their cars hidden or locked up.

Now, as the violence subsides, some feel more comfortable showing off their treasures.