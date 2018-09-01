

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Ontario provincial government has begun to enforce tougher penalties for careless drivers and those who fail to yield for pedestrians.

Beginning Sept. 1, drivers caught failing to yield to pedestrians at cross walks, school crossings and crossovers could be penalized four demerit points and a fine up to $1,000, instead of the previous reprimand of three points and a $500 fine.

The new penalties also include possible jail time of up to two years and a fine of up to $50,000 for drivers convicted of careless driving causing bodily harm or death.

Previously, the only charges for careless driving -- regardless of injury or death -- included a fine of up to $2,000 and a maximum jail sentence of up to six months.