

Relaxnews





Tesla revealing an all-new Roadster last year certainly caused quite a stir in the global auto market, and a number of more traditional manufacturers have already stated their intention to produce rival electric sports cars. Of course, unveiling a concept and taking to the road in one are two very different things, but that's exactly what Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen has just been doing. And he's published a picture of himself online enjoying the new Tesla Roadster too.

Even though Tesla has some serious production bottlenecks to sort out to meet demand for its existing models, and testing of its electric semi-articulated truck is also just getting underway, it hasn't stopped the second-generation Roadster making its debut on the road.

Earlier this week Franz von Holzhausen took to Twitter to post an image of himself behind the wheel of the new Roadster out and about on the roads of America's west coast. Tesla certainly knows how to make a splash in the media though, because as if unveiling an EV Semi Truck in November wasn't enough, it also used the occasion to announce this all-new version of its Roadster would be the fastest accelerating car in the world.

The "base" version of the Roadster is said to get from 0 to 60 mph in just 1.9 seconds, according to Tesla, and reaches 100 mph in just 4.2 seconds. To put that into perspective, it means the Tesla could get to 100 mph faster than something like a BMW M4 coupe can get to 62 mph. The official top speed hasn't been announced yet, but it's thought to be somewhere around 250 mph. But what really is exciting about this car on top of all that is the claimed driving range on a single charge of 620 miles.

The second-generation Tesla Roadster is scheduled to go into production in 2020, with reservations already being taken. However, considering how long some early-adopters are currently having to wait for their Model 3s to be built it could be a while before we start seeing the Roadster on the road in any numbers.