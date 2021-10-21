NTSB: Driver was behind wheel at time of Texas Tesla crash
A driver was behind the wheel when a Tesla electric car crashed and burned last April in Houston, killing two men, neither of whom was found in the driver's seat.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board announced the findings in an investigative report released Thursday on the April 17 crash on a residential road in Spring, Texas.
Although first responders found one man in the back seat and the other in the front passenger seat, the NTSB said both the driver and a passenger were in the front seats with belts buckled at the time of the crash. The agency said the car was traveling up to 67 mph in the five seconds leading up to the crash.
The investigation is continuing, and the agency is still looking into the use of Tesla's Autopilot driver assist system, whether the men could get out of the car, driver toxicology tests and other items.
In a preliminary report released in May, the NTSB said home security camera footage showed that the owner of the Tesla Model S got into the driver's seat of the car shortly before the deadly crash. Investigators found that the steering wheel had been damaged by an impact, presumably from the driver.
The crash occurred around 9:07 p.m. on Hammock Dunes Place, a two-lane residential road. Both the 59-year-old owner and the 69-year-old passenger were killed. Previously the NTSB said the 2019 Model S went off the road on a curve, drove over a curb, hit a drainage culvert, a raised manhole and a tree.
In the May report, the NTSB said it tested a different Tesla vehicle on the same road, and the Autopilot driver-assist system could not be fully used. Investigators could not get the system's automated steering system to work, but were able to use Traffic Aware Cruise Control.
Autopilot needs both the cruise control and the automatic steering to function. Traffic Aware Cruise Control can keep the car a safe distance from vehicles in front of it, while autosteer keeps it in its own lane. The report said the road also did not have lane lines. That could have have been why the automatic steering wouldn't work.
The agency says it intends to issue safety recommendations to prevent similar crashes.
The crash damaged the high-voltage lithium-ion battery, where the fire began.
Local authorities said one man was found in the front passenger seat, while another was in the back.
Harris County Precinct Four Constable Mark Herman said at the time the car was traveling at a high speed. He would not say if there was evidence anyone tampered with Tesla's system to monitor the driver, which detects force from hands on the steering wheel. The system will issue warnings and eventually shut the car down if it doesn't detect hands. But critics say Tesla's system is easy to fool and can take as long as a minute to shut down.
Consumer Reports said in April that it was able to easily trick a Tesla into driving in Autopilot mode with no one at the wheel.
The NTSB, which has no regulatory authority and can only make recommendations, said it's working with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on the probe. NHTSA has the power to make vehicle safety regulations. The federal probe is running at the same time as a parallel investigation by local authorities, the NTSB said.
The Texas crash raised questions of whether Autopilot was working at the time, and whether Tesla does enough to make sure drivers are engaged. The company says in owner's manuals and on its website that Autopilot is a driver-assist system and drivers must be ready to take action at any time.
Lars Moravy, Tesla's vice president of vehicle engineering, said on the company's April 26 earnings conference call that an inspection of the badly burned car found that the steering wheel was deformed, "so it was leading to a likelihood that someone was in the driver's seat at the time of the crash." He said all seat belts were found unbuckled.
On Twitter in April, Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote that data logs "recovered so far" in the crashed show Autopilot wasn't turned on, and "Full Self-Driving" was not purchased for the vehicle in the Texas crash. He didn't answer reporters' questions posed on Twitter.
NHTSA has stepped up its investigations into Tesla Autopilot. In August, it opened a formal investigation into the system after a series of collisions with parked emergency vehicles.
The investigation covers 765,000 vehicles, almost everything that Tesla has sold in the U.S. since the start of the 2014 model year. Of the crashes identified as part of the probe, 17 people were injured and one was killed.
NHTSA says it has identified 12 crashes since 2018 in which Teslas on Autopilot or Traffic Aware Cruise Control have hit vehicles at scenes where first responders have used flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or cones warning of hazards.
MORE AUTOS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Feds say provinces will issue 'standardized' proof of vaccination for travel
Instead of issuing a singular federal national COVID-19 vaccine passport, the federal government says that each province and territory will be responsible for issuing a 'standardized pan-Canadian' vaccine passport that Canadians can use when travelling abroad. Each province's system is supposed to have a 'common' look and feel, with the expectation that by next month all Canadians will have access.
NEW | CRB expiring Saturday, to be replaced with COVID-19 lockdown benefit
The Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) will expire as of Oct. 23, and will be replaced by a targeted benefit that helps individuals whose work is impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns.
Canada to receive 2.9M doses of Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine
The federal government announced Thursday that Canada will receive 2.9 million doses of Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine shortly after its approval by Health Canada for the 5-11 age group.
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian racing driver and Instagram influencer accused of 'massive fraudulent' scheme that defrauded investors of millions
U.S. officials allege Canadian race car driver and Instagram influencer Josh Cartu and his brothers ran a 'massive fraudulent' trading operation between 2013 and 2017 that appears to have helped fund Cartu’s lavish lifestyle through multi-million-dollar transfers to off-shore bank accounts in the Caribbean.
Iqaluit forced to medevac patients out of territory as water crisis hits hospital
Iqaluit is being forced to medevac patients out of the territory with the only hospital unable to sterilize equipment properly as the water contamination crisis continues.
Rule changes being recommended to Vancouver police after Indigenous man, granddaughter handcuffed
The Vancouver Police Board is to hear a report Thursday recommending the force change its handcuffing policy after the arrest of an Indigenous man and his 12-year-old granddaughter at a bank in 2019.
Far-right extremists in Ukrainian military bragged about Canadian training, report says
A report exploring the far-right in Ukraine’s military found that neo-Nazis and supporters of far-right groups in the ranks bragged online about receiving training from Canada and other NATO nations.
Microplastics in the air affecting Earth's climate, study finds
Scientists in New Zealand have found that microplastics, which have been found in rivers, oceans, soil and animals, are also in the air we breathe and report that this airborne pollution is likely affecting climate change.
Sask. and Ont. officials disagreeing over number of ICU patient transfers
Saskatchewan’s Provincial Emergency Operations Centre said there are no plans to transfer more than six patients to Ontario as of Wednesday morning – contradicting information provided by health officials in Ontario.
Canada
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Feds say provinces will issue 'standardized' proof of vaccination for travel
Instead of issuing a singular federal national COVID-19 vaccine passport, the federal government says that each province and territory will be responsible for issuing a 'standardized pan-Canadian' vaccine passport that Canadians can use when travelling abroad. Each province's system is supposed to have a 'common' look and feel, with the expectation that by next month all Canadians will have access.
-
Iqaluit forced to medevac patients out of territory as water crisis hits hospital
Iqaluit is being forced to medevac patients out of the territory with the only hospital unable to sterilize equipment properly as the water contamination crisis continues.
-
Ottawa Hospital set to place more than 300 employees on unpaid leave for violating vaccination policy
More than 300 Ottawa Hospital employees who aren’t fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be placed on an unpaid leave of absence as of Nov. 1.
-
Rule changes being recommended to Vancouver police after Indigenous man, granddaughter handcuffed
The Vancouver Police Board is to hear a report Thursday recommending the force change its handcuffing policy after the arrest of an Indigenous man and his 12-year-old granddaughter at a bank in 2019.
-
Sask. and Ont. officials disagreeing over number of ICU patient transfers
Saskatchewan’s Provincial Emergency Operations Centre said there are no plans to transfer more than six patients to Ontario as of Wednesday morning – contradicting information provided by health officials in Ontario.
-
Ontario to make it easier for immigrants to work in their professions
Ontario is set to introduce legislation that would make it easier for immigrants to get licensed to work in professions that match their areas of expertise.
World
-
Attack hits Syria base that houses U.S. troops; no U.S. injuries
A military outpost in southern Syria was hit by a coordinated attack on Wednesday, but U.S. officials said no American troops stationed there were injured or killed.
-
Australian authorities offer A$1 million reward for missing 4-year-old Cleo Smith
The Western Australian government has offered a 1 million Australian dollar reward for information that leads to the whereabouts of a 4-year-old girl missing for six days in a remote coastal area.
-
U.K. police charge 25-year-old man with murder of Conservative lawmaker David Amess
British police charged a 25-year-old London man on Thursday with murder and preparing acts of terrorism in the stabbing of a Conservative lawmaker who was killed as he met constituents at a church hall.
-
Syria executes 24 people over last year's deadly wildfires
Syria executed 24 people Thursday after charging them with igniting wildfires last year that left three people dead and burnt thousands of acres of forests, the Justice Ministry said.
-
Iran holds nationwide air force drill, latest armed exercise
Iran on Thursday kicked off an annual air force drill across the country, a week after holding another massive exercise in air defence, state TV reported.
-
NYC mayor 'troubled' by video showing unmasked officers forcibly removing masked subway commuter
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday he was 'troubled' by a video showing two unmasked NYPD officers removing a masked commuter from a subway station this week, and he said he expects discipline for the officers involved.
Politics
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Feds say provinces will issue 'standardized' proof of vaccination for travel
Instead of issuing a singular federal national COVID-19 vaccine passport, the federal government says that each province and territory will be responsible for issuing a 'standardized pan-Canadian' vaccine passport that Canadians can use when travelling abroad. Each province's system is supposed to have a 'common' look and feel, with the expectation that by next month all Canadians will have access.
-
NEW
NEW | CRB expiring Saturday, to be replaced with COVID-19 lockdown benefit
The Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) will expire as of Oct. 23, and will be replaced by a targeted benefit that helps individuals whose work is impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns.
-
Conservatives say they're against decision to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for MPs
The federal Conservatives—the only caucus yet to confirm how many of its MPs remain unvaccinated—have come out in opposition to the new mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy announced by the House of Commons. The decision taken by a cross-party committee of MPs that means that as of Nov. 22, anyone entering the House of Commons precinct will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Health
-
Canada to receive 2.9M doses of Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine
The federal government announced Thursday that Canada will receive 2.9 million doses of Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine shortly after its approval by Health Canada for the 5-11 age group.
-
Health-care workers demand Trudeau fast track paid sick-leave policy
A coalition of front-line health-care workers has asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to fast-track proposed legislative amendments to grant paid sick leave to federally regulated workers.
-
Ottawa Hospital set to place more than 300 employees on unpaid leave for violating vaccination policy
More than 300 Ottawa Hospital employees who aren’t fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be placed on an unpaid leave of absence as of Nov. 1.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists create coldest temperature ever in a lab to help understand quantum mechanics
Scientists have broken the record for the coldest temperature ever recorded in a lab, achieving a temperature just trillionths of a degree away from absolute zero by dropping freezing, magnetized gas down a tower 120 metres tall.
-
100-million-year-old tiny crab fossil found in amber
Scientists have found the oldest aquatic animal preserved in amber, a 100-million-year-old small-sized crab.
-
Hear the sounds of Mars: How NASA records audio from Perseverance rover
NASA has released details of sound recordings taken by the Perseverance rover on the planet Mars.
Entertainment
-
Quebec schools worry kids are copying 'Squid Game'
Several school boards in Quebec have recently issued statements warning parents about students imitating the games.
-
Netflix workers stage walk out over Dave Chappelle's transgender comments
About 100 people protested near Netflix's headquarters on Wednesday against the streaming pioneer's decision to release comedian Dave Chappelle’s new special, which they say ridicules transgender people.
-
Vienna museums launch OnlyFans account to display 'explicit' artworks
The city of Vienna is taking an offbeat approach to the censorship of art and has turned to using the adults-only online platform OnlyFans to put its most "explicit" artworks on full display.
Business
-
Pattie Lovett-Reid: The perfect storm is brewing for cash-strapped Canadians
With inflation soaring, some economists are predicting that interest rate increases won't be far behind. CTV's chief financial commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid looks at what that means for your finances in her latest column on CTVNews.ca.
-
Rogers CEO addresses boardroom feud, says he has board's 'strong unequivocal support'
The chief executive of Rogers Communications Inc. says he has 'strong unequivocal support' from the board of directors as the telecom company's boardroom feud emerged during a quarterly earnings call.
-
Stocks wobble as major indexes hover around record highs
Stocks wobbled in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday, a day after the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrials approached the record highs they set this summer.
Lifestyle
-
Vienna museums launch OnlyFans account to display 'explicit' artworks
The city of Vienna is taking an offbeat approach to the censorship of art and has turned to using the adults-only online platform OnlyFans to put its most "explicit" artworks on full display.
-
For sleepy Hong Kong residents, 5-hour bus tour is a snooze
Travel-starved, sleep-deprived residents might find a new Hong Kong bus tour to be a snooze. The five-hour ride on a regular double-decker bus around the territory is meant to appeal to people who are easily lulled asleep by long rides.
-
Restricting travel over vaccine type could be discrimination, PAHO warns
Countries should grant entry to vaccinated travellers regardless of which shot they received to prevent discrimination and facilitate business, a top official of the Pan American Health Organization says.
Sports
-
Boston Celtics' Kanter sparks backlash in China after comments on Tibet, Xi
Boston Celtics centre Enes Kanter was pilloried on Chinese social media and his name appeared to be blocked on the popular Weibo messaging platform after he criticized Chinese President Xi Jinping and China's treatment of Tibet.
-
NFL agrees to end race-based brain testing in US$1B settlement
The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the US$1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court.
-
Unceded territory: The Montreal Canadiens are wrong, says Quebec Indigenous affairs minister
The Legault government is rebuking the Canadiens for claiming Montreal is unceded Indigenous territory.
Autos
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian racing driver and Instagram influencer accused of 'massive fraudulent' scheme that defrauded investors of millions
U.S. officials allege Canadian race car driver and Instagram influencer Josh Cartu and his brothers ran a 'massive fraudulent' trading operation between 2013 and 2017 that appears to have helped fund Cartu’s lavish lifestyle through multi-million-dollar transfers to off-shore bank accounts in the Caribbean.
-
NTSB: Driver was behind wheel at time of Texas Tesla crash
A driver was behind the wheel when a Tesla electric car crashed and burned last April in Houston, killing two men, neither of whom was found in the driver's seat.
-
Volvo adds 195,000 vehicles to recall for dangerous air bags
Volvo is recalling another 195,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the front driver's air bags could explode and send shrapnel into the cabin.