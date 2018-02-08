

The Associated Press





TOKYO -- A perk from U.S. tax reforms is helping lift Nissan's fiscal third quarter profit, although costs had to be earmarked and sales were dented by news of improper vehicle inspections at its plants in Japan.

Nissan Motor Co. reported a October-December profit of 301.6 billion yen (US$2.7 billion), up dramatically from 131.7 billion yen a year earlier.

The tax reforms under President Donald Trump are a boost for Japanese automakers.

The company said quarterly sales fell 2 per cent to 2.88 trillion yen ($26 billion).

Nissan acknowledged last year that unauthorized workers were routinely conducting inspections. The faulty inspections affected only vehicles sold in Japan, not exports.

Nissan, allied with Renault SA of France and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. of Japan, recalled more than a million vehicles in Japan for further inspections.