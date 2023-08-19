Nissan recalling more than 236,000 cars in the U.S. to fix problem that can cause loss of steering control

A Nissan logo is seen on a car at its showroom in Tokyo, Feb. 21, 2023. Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 small cars in the U.S. because the tie rods in front suspension can bend and break, possibly causing drivers to lose steering control. The recall covers certain Sentra cars from 2020 through 2022. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File) A Nissan logo is seen on a car at its showroom in Tokyo, Feb. 21, 2023. Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 small cars in the U.S. because the tie rods in front suspension can bend and break, possibly causing drivers to lose steering control. The recall covers certain Sentra cars from 2020 through 2022. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)

MORE AUTOS NEWS