

Relaxnews





Nissan recently revealed how it tests the effect of solar energy on paint and other vehicle materials even when the sun's not shining: with a 4,000-watt xenon bulb.

While aged parts are typically easy to replace to disguise vehicle wear and tear, original paint colours will still expose a car's true age. Sometimes, the dulled, sun-bleached tone of a classic Ford pick-up can add a charming effect to the timeless model; more often than not, though, the newly-pink shade comes with an air of extreme use and enfeebled performance.

To ensure that recent models aren't destined for this same fate, Nissan tests its vehicle paint colours by submitting samples to the 4,000-watt brightness of a Xenon Weather-Ometer (XWO) testing tool – a bulb that "bakes nearly 100 samples at the same wavelengths as the sun."

Samples of paint, interior materials, and other vehicle parts even rotate around the bulb to replicate the Earth's rotation so as to obtain a true-to-life result. This 24-hour 'sunshine' cuts the time it would take to test with natural sunlight in half, allowing engineers to develop durable and lasting materials quicker than ever.

After undergoing this type of rigorous testing, Nissan ensures that the fading for both the vehicle exterior and interior process will be greatly slowed; but if your Altima still fades too quickly for your taste, a new paint job is a simple update.