At this year's New York International Auto Show, companies like Cadillac and Lincoln debuted their latest production models in a series of premieres.

Hyundai, Cadillac, Lincoln, and Qiantu all used the opening days of the New York Auto Show to announce a new model that will be joining their respective portfolios. Each will be on display at the show until it closes on April 28.

2020 Hyundai Venue

The 2020 Hyundai Venue made its world debut on Wednesday as the seventh model in the company's SUV lineup. In addition to the model being the smallest in the portfolio, it's also the most affordable.

Good things come in small packages and the all-new #HyundaiVenue's compact footprint is right-sized for city living. Venue's unique profile instills confidence, and security – and it delivers on that promise, surrounding its passengers with advanced active safety.

2020 Cadillac CT5

Cadillac's new CT5 sedan was launched to replace the CTS and compete with the BMW 3 Series. Because the model was developed to "overwhelm all the senses," its social media campaign was designed around ASMR.

Warning: This video might trigger sensory overload. The unrivaled Cadillac #CT5. Available fall 2019

2020 Lincoln Corsair

Lincoln unveiled a luxurious crossover SUV, the 2020 Lincoln Corsair, that has been designed for its "youthful clientele" by including a collection of intuitive technologies.

Move with refinement. The all-new 2020 #LincolnCorsair was shaped using a contoured S-curve for a sleek, sophisticated exterior design.



(Pre-production model shown; available fall 2019)

Qiantu K50 by Mullen

Chinese car company Qiantu together with Mullen Technologies unveiled an electric sportscar, the Qiantu K50, which will be sold in the US when it's officially launched.