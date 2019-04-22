New York Auto Show: All-new production model premieres
2020 Hyundai Venue (Courtesy of Hyundai)
Relaxnews
Published Monday, April 22, 2019 12:23PM EDT
At this year's New York International Auto Show, companies like Cadillac and Lincoln debuted their latest production models in a series of premieres.
Hyundai, Cadillac, Lincoln, and Qiantu all used the opening days of the New York Auto Show to announce a new model that will be joining their respective portfolios. Each will be on display at the show until it closes on April 28.
2020 Hyundai Venue
The 2020 Hyundai Venue made its world debut on Wednesday as the seventh model in the company's SUV lineup. In addition to the model being the smallest in the portfolio, it's also the most affordable.
2020 Cadillac CT5
Cadillac's new CT5 sedan was launched to replace the CTS and compete with the BMW 3 Series. Because the model was developed to "overwhelm all the senses," its social media campaign was designed around ASMR.
2020 Lincoln Corsair
Lincoln unveiled a luxurious crossover SUV, the 2020 Lincoln Corsair, that has been designed for its "youthful clientele" by including a collection of intuitive technologies.
Qiantu K50 by Mullen
Chinese car company Qiantu together with Mullen Technologies unveiled an electric sportscar, the Qiantu K50, which will be sold in the US when it's officially launched.