

Relaxnews





Volkswagen is certainly doing its best to exploit the exploding SUV market by introducing more and more new models, and the latest one to be brought into the spotlight is a next-generation Touareg. The VW flagship model will soon be entering its third generation with the launch of the all-new model, which the German auto giant has teased with an official image ahead of a full reveal in Beijing on March 23.

In a similar vein to the teaser campaign for the Arteon four-door coupe, this initial official glimpse of the all-new third-generation Touareg is a design sketch of the vehicle's full side profile. The teaser image appears to confirm the eventual production model won't differ greatly from the T-Prime concept that was shown at the Beijing Motor Show in 2016. Many of the design cues of the concept remain, such as the full-size grille that extends into the headlights. The market for SUVs in China is absolutely immense, which is undoubtedly why Volkswagen is returning to the country's capital to launch the production model at this year's Beijing motor show.

The styling is just one part of what the German manufacturer hopes will make this new version of the Touareg stand out in what's now an incredibly competitive market. It's said to be a big leap forward in terms of technology, design and connectivity, with the explicit aim of moving the brand further towards the more premium end of the market as a rival to the likes of Audi and BMW. According to Auto Express in the UK, it's believed top-of-the-range versions of the new Touareg could cost as much as £70,000 (US$97,000 or €79,000) as VW intends to try and steal sales from the Range Rover.

A statement from the manufacturer says the new Touareg will boast a connectivity level that makes it a "driving internet node," and it will also have one of the largest digital cockpits in its class.

Powering the third-gen Touareg will be a new lineup of six and eight-cylinder engines, but inevitably, a plug-in hybrid GTE will also be offered featuring a four-cylinder 2.0-litre TFSI turbocharged engine and small electric motor, with an all-electric range of around 30 miles.