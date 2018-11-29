

Relaxnews





The Japanese automaker has hosted the world premiere of its all-new Mazda3, on display at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

In terms of design, this fourth-generation Mazda3 is largely inspired by the Kai concept presented in 2017 in Tokyo. This sees the model redesigned so that subtle undulations bring richer and more powerful expression of vitality to the car, available in hatchback and sedan models.

The powertrain lineup offers plenty of options, with the latest-generation Skyactiv-X, Skyactiv-G and Skyactiv-D3 engines, which promise greater fuel economy. For the first time, there will also be an all-wheel-drive version of the new Mazda3.

The Mazda3 rolls out worldwide in 2019.