

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- Manitoba municipalities could soon have the right to set their own speed limits without getting regulatory approval from the province.

A bill now before the legislature would scrap the Highway Traffic Board and transfer the authority over speeds on municipal roads to municipal councils.

Provincial roads and highways would remain under the province's control.

The Association of Manitoba Municipalities welcomes the change, and says its members can sometimes wait years to get a speed limit changed under the current system.

The bill would also eliminate the Motor Transport Board, which issues operating permits to inter-city bus companies.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler says the change will open up the industry and meet free-trade requirements with the other western provinces under the New West Partnership.