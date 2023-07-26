New electric vehicle charging network being built by major automakers could lure more buyers to EVs

Thomas Miller, Western EV fleet sales manager for Mitsubishi Motors North America, demonstrates a fast-charger connection on a Mitsubichi i car Friday, March 16, 2012 in Central Point, Ore. The second-largest electric vehicle fast-charging network, Electrify America, with 800 direct-current fast-charging stations and more than 3,600 plugs nationwide, said Wednesday, July 26, 2023, it will work to add Tesla's connector to existing and future chargers by 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Barnard, File) Thomas Miller, Western EV fleet sales manager for Mitsubishi Motors North America, demonstrates a fast-charger connection on a Mitsubichi i car Friday, March 16, 2012 in Central Point, Ore. The second-largest electric vehicle fast-charging network, Electrify America, with 800 direct-current fast-charging stations and more than 3,600 plugs nationwide, said Wednesday, July 26, 2023, it will work to add Tesla's connector to existing and future chargers by 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Barnard, File)

MORE AUTOS NEWS