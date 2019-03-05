

Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca





Italian automaker Pininfarina has unveiled a new electric hypercar it claims to be “the world’s first luxury electric hyper performance GT.”

The Pininfarina Battista made its public debut Tuesday at the Geneva Auto Show.

According to the manufacturer, the Battista is capable of hitting 100 km/h in under two seconds, and can run for 450 kilometres on a single charge.

The automaker has set a production maximum of 150 Battistas. The first of the zero-emissions vehicles are expected to be complete next year.