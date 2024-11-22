Nearly 46,000 electric vehicles recalled in Canada over potential power loss

Nearly 46,000 electric vehicles are being recalled in Canada over a potential power loss issue that can increase the risk of a crash.

Announced this week, the recalls affect certain 2022 to 2025 models from Kia, Hyundai and Genesis. A total of 45,974 electric vehicles are impacted in Canada. The same issue has led to a recall of more than 208,000 vehicles in the U.S. Many of these vehicles were subject to a similar recall earlier this year and will need to be repaired again.

According to Transport Canada's recall notices, the integrated charging control unit in these vehicles can become damaged over time. If this occurs, an auxiliary battery will not charge and the vehicle will enter a reduced power mode.

"If this happens, and you continue to drive the vehicle, there could be a loss of power to the wheels," Transport Canada warned. "A loss of power to the wheels could increase the risk of a crash."

A warning light and messages should appear before any loss of power.

The recalls affect the:

KIA EV6 (2022 to 2024)

Hyundai Ioniq 5 (2022 to 2024)

Hyundai Ioniq 6 (2023 to 2025)

Genesis GV60 (2023 and 2024)

Genesis GV70 (2023 to 2025)

Genesis GV80 (2023 and 2024)

In a statement to CTVNews.ca, a Hyundai and Genesis Canada spokesperson said there have been no confirmed crashes or injuries related to this issue in Canada or the U.S.

"Upon fault detection, and accompanied by a series of driver warnings, the vehicle will enter a design-intended 'fail-safe'driving mode that allows immediate full propulsion while gradually reducing motive power over time as the vehicle’s battery is discharged," the spokesperson explained. "Vehicle systems such as air bags, braking, and powered steering remain operational. If the vehicle is driven until the 12-volt battery state-of-charge is fully depleted the vehicle will lose all motive power, potentially increasing the risk of a crash."

Kia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The separate but affiliated South Korean automakers will notify affected owners by mail to arrange for a software update, inspection and possible repair by a dealer. Vehicles impacted by related Kia, Hyundai and Genesis recalls earlier in 2024 will need to be seen again.

With files from The Associated Press