Musk invites auto union to hold organizing vote at factory

SpaceX's Elon Musk provides an update on Starship, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, near Brownsville, Texas. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP) SpaceX's Elon Musk provides an update on Starship, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, near Brownsville, Texas. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP)

MORE AUTOS NEWS