    • More than 200,000 SUVs recalled in Canada, U.S. over fuel leak concern

    A 2023-2025 Honda Pilot is seen in this image provided by Honda Canada. (Source: Honda Canada) A 2023-2025 Honda Pilot is seen in this image provided by Honda Canada. (Source: Honda Canada)
    EDITOR'S NOTE -- Honda is recalling approximately 12,000 vehicles in Canada. For a Canadian-specific news release, click here

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Thursday that Honda 7267.T would recall about 205,760 SUVs in the United States over a fuel leak issue.

    The recall includes some Passport and Pilot vehicles from model years 2023-2025.

    The filler neck tube and pipe may separate, allowing fuel to leak on impacted models, the U.S. auto safety regulator said.

    The NHTSA added that dealers will inspect and repair the fuel filler neck tube and pipe as necessary for free.

    Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

