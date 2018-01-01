

Relaxnews





Upcoming electric cars are getting much more attention than anyone would have believed possible a fear years ago, and one of the most eagerly-awaited is the Porsche Mission E.

The new Porsche EV will sit in the company's range between the 911 and Panamera. Though smaller than the Panamera, the Mission E will offer a similar amount of interior space, thanks to clever packaging of the electric powertrain. And as it's intended as a rival to Tesla's Model S, the starting price should be somewhere in the US$75,000 to US$85,000 range.