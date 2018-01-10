

Relaxnews





The team at Mini has just released details of the refreshed Mini Hatch and Convertible for 2018. Although the 2018 models are instantly recognizable as Minis, they now boast new technology, new connectivity and other new features to keep things fresh.

The exterior character of the new Mini range has been refreshed by introducing a new front and rear LED light design, new optional adaptive headlights with Matrix high beam, and unique individualization of details like interior passenger side trim and LED door sills and projectors through the Mini Yours Customised 3D printed parts system.

As for the technology upgrades, they include a 6.5-inch (16.5-centimetre) color infotainment screen, USB and Bluetooth connectivity and multifunction steering wheel that are now standard, a new touchscreen Navigation with Apple CarPlay and wireless smartphone charging, and the new Mini Connected Services with Real Time Traffic Information (RTTI), Online Search, Natural Language Understanding and Concierge Service.

Aesthetic enhancements include the likes of a new Mini logo, Union flag tail-lights, body finishes, Piano Black exterior, alloy wheel designs, an extended range of leather trim, new interior backlit surfaces and color lines.

But one of the biggest upgrades to the Mini for 2018 is the introduction of a new seven-speed Steptronic transmission with double clutch and electronic shift selector. All new Mini models still come standard with a precise six-speed manual gearbox, but now the 3-Door Hatch, 5-Door Hatch and Convertible models will all be available with the new transmission.

Production of the new models gets underway in March, with customers set to start taking delivery shortly afterwards.