

Relaxnews





It may only be a single teaser image that Mercedes-Benz has just officially released, but it's a first major step on the path to the full reveal of an incredibly important new model for the German luxury automaker. While it could reasonably have been expected that Mercedes would unveil the new generation of the A-Class at the Geneva Motor Show in March, it's actually going to be revealed in full this time next week at an exclusive world premiere event in Amsterdam.

There are a number of vehicles from bonafide luxury manufacturers that are still undeniably luxury models, but start at a price point where they're affordable to a much wider market than may traditionally be associated with that brand. The Mercedes-Benz A-Class is possibly one of the best examples of this type of car, which is why the launch of an entirely new generation of the A-Class for the 2019 model year is such a big deal.

And the fact this will be the first version of the A-Class to be offered for sale in the lucrative American market probably goes some way to explaining why it's getting its own launch event, rather than making its global debut in Geneva in March. And if you can't make it to the launch in person, the event is also going to be streamed live on the internet.

We've already been treated to official images of the interior of the new fourth-generation A-Class, which is the first time a car at this kind of price will feature artificial intelligence (AI). At the moment, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class is one of the only cars to already feature some level of AI, which costs from almost $53,000, compared to about $35,000 for an entry level A-Class. Although we're well accustomed to the digital screens Mercedes is now renowned for, they're usually cost options, even in more expensive models. However, with the all-new A-Class every model will get two seven-inch screens as part of standard equipment, one directly in front of the driver, and another in the centre.

The teaser image of the exterior doesn't reveal much that hasn't already been identified, courtesy of the inevitable spy shots, but it's nice to finally see something official and not covered in some sort of camouflage, even if it is still a little cryptic. The full reveal will take place in Amsterdam on February 2.