

Relaxnews





After a lot of trailers and teasers, including "official spy photos" in full camouflage, Mercedes-Benz has finally unveiled the EQC electric SUV ahead of the groundbreaking new model's public debut at next month's Paris Motor Show.

This is the first Mercedes model from the company's new EQ electric sub-brand to be revealed, and the first of what will be a total of 10 EQ models to be launched by 2022.

The EQC is a five-seat all-electric SUV that's 4.7 metres long and will go head-to-head in the market against the likes of the Tesla Model X, Jaguar I-Pace and the upcoming Audi e-tron. Like most of the competition, the EQC is built on a bespoke pure-electric, scalable platform that will go on to underpin a whole family of Mercedes EVs.

What's possibly a little surprising is that the EQC is styled much more conventionally than the Tesla Model X, and it also looks more like a regular SUV than the Jaguar does too. However, a closer look does reveal more than enough design cues to give away the fact this is a Mercedes crossover SUV with an alternative powertrain.

There's still a grille at the front of the EQC, even though this all-electric vehicle doesn't actually need a grille to allow air in to a radiator for engine cooling. And from the side, the profile of the new Mercedes looks a lot like the current GLC. At the rear there are design elements taken from a number of the German automaker's conventional models, including a tail-light design running right across the hatchback panel in a similar way to the new A-Class.

As far as technical data released so far goes, the EQC is powered by a pair of asynchronous electric motors. One powers each axle to make the Mercedes EV all-wheel drive, and the total system output is a very useful 402bhp (300kW) with peak torque of 765Nm. It means a 0 to 62mph time of just 5.1 seconds, although the top speed is said to be limited to a relatively pedestrian 112mph.

Despite the 80kWh battery pack contributing 650kg on its own to the vehicle's 2,425kg weight, it's said to be good for a driving range on a single charge of up to 280 miles or 450km.

Ola Källenius, member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars Development, says of the EQC: "The new EQC is a genuine Mercedes-Benz. This particularly applies to classic attributes such as quality, safety and comfort. These are accompanied by dynamic performance, thanks to two electric motors at the front and rear axles with a combined output of 300 kW, and an intelligent operating strategy for a superior electric range. The EQC is part of a growing family of purely electrically powered vehicles from Mercedes-Benz."

Order books are unlikely to open for the EQC before spring of next year, and the first customers can expect to start taking delivery from the end of 2019 or early in 2020.